Kenya’s Public Debt Hits KSh13 Trillion as Undrawn Loans Attract Billions in Fees

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – The National Assembly has raised questions over billions of shillings paid to creditors for loan facilities that Kenya has not fully utilised.

The Public Debt and Privatisation Committee, chaired by Mbalambala MP Shurie Abdi, questioned the Office of the Controller of Budget over commitment fees paid on undrawn loans.

Controller of Budget Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o told the Committee that the Exchequer paid KSh20.066 billion in such fees between 2015/16 and 2025/26.

The charges averaged KSh1.824 billion annually over the period.

While the fees reached a high of KSh3.232 billion in 2017/18, they have recently begun rising again, increasing from KSh1.070 billion in 2024/25 to KSh1.267 billion in 2025/26.

Nyakang’o said the fees are linked to delays in project implementation and poor coordination between loan financing timelines and government readiness.

She recommended that government agencies should demonstrate project readiness before loans are contracted.

The Controller also wants Treasury and implementing agencies to establish a facility-level monitoring dashboard and an early-warning mechanism for loans facing implementation delays.

The committee has requested a comprehensive 10-year, loan-by-loan reconciliation of the commitment fees, although Nyakang’o said additional time would be required to validate the data.

“Commitment fees are not just an avoidable cost but should now be viewed as a symptom of inefficiencies that need to be addressed,” Nyakang’o said.