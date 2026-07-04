Morocco romp to World Cup round of 16 after thrashing co-hosts Canada

HOUSTON, United States, July 4, 2026 – Canada became the first co-host to exit the 2026 World Cup as they were well beaten by Morocco in Houston.

The Moroccans, having failed to impress in a bad-tempered first half, took the lead five minutes after the interval through Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi swept home Achraf Hakimi’s cut-back free kick from inside the D as the Canadian defence failed to close him down.

The Girona midfielder scored his second by converting a breakaway with eight minutes remaining to seal victory.

And an ultimately comfortable win was topped off in stoppage time as Soufiane Rahimi slid his shot under keeper Maxime Crepeau.

It was tough on Canada, who had started by far the stronger team in Texas and should have led early on.

But Morocco progress, as they move one win away from equalling their historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup.

Canada pressed the Moroccans relentlessly from the start, and both Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi were denied one on one by Morocco keeper Bono inside the opening 11 minutes.

The African side were below par and clearly frustrated for long periods as seven yellow cards were shown by English referee Michael Oliver.

But Morocco ultimately came through and were close to a third when Rahimi looped a header off the crossbar – before the striker finally got his goal with the last touch of the match.

It means Canada’s most successful men’s World Cup campaign comes to an end – a tournament in which they earned their first point, win, group stage progression and knock-out victory.