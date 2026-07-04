Hard-fighting wardens beat KCB Volleyball to resurrect league title hopes

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4, 2026 – Kenya Prisons resuscitated their hopes of clinching the Division One women’s volleyball title with a 3-2 victory over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Game Two of their semi-final playoff series on Saturday afternoon at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The wardens recovered from a 15-25 loss to win 26-24 and 25-23 in the second and third sets.

However, the bankers threatened a comeback, winning 25-20 in the fourth set before Josp Barasa’s secured victory with a 15-13 triumph in the ultimate set.

Saturday’s win followed their first meeting on Friday, during which KCB emerged top, winning 3-1 in Game One.

The two teams clash in the decider tie on Sunday at the same venue.