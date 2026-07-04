Pharaohs show nerves of steel to beat Australia, qualify for World Cup round of 16

DALLAS, United States, July 4, 2026 – Egypt continued their fairytale run at the 2026 Fifa World Cup with a hard-fought 4-2 win on post-match penalties over Australia in their Round of 32 tie in Dallas on Friday night.

The Pharaohs took the lead after 13 minutes, Emam Ashour heading past Patrick Beach, following a floated cross from the right by Karim Hafez.

However, the North Africans went to sleep as the Socceroos poured forward in search of an equaliser.

They were finally rewarded for their persistence in the 56th minute as Mohammed Hany unluckily headed into his own net from a corner kick.

Stung by the leveller, Hossam Hassan’s charges picked up the pace in the latter stages of the game but the Australians equally gave as much as they received in terms of offensive threat.

Nothing to separate them after 120 minutes, the game proceeded to post-match penalties where the Egyptians exhibited cool heads and impeccable technique to convert all their kicks.

Leicester’s Harry Soutar, who was Australia’s first kicker, blazed his shot widely over the bar whereas youngster Lucas Herrington — who was their penultimate kicker — hit the upright.

It was then left to Hossam Abdelmaguid to confirm the Pharaohs’ passage into the round of 16, sending Australian keeper Matt Ryan the wrong way as he converted in the right bottom corner.