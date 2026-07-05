Peerless Cherotich claims first win of season at Prefontaine Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4, 2026 – World champion Faith Cherotich cruised to victory in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old clocked 8:51.74 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, who came second in 8:52.84.

Marwa Bouzayani of Tunisia clinched the final podium place, clocking a national record of 8:54.32 to finish third.

The race was Cherotich’s first Diamond League this season, which is also — coincidentally — her third race of the season.

She started off with a second-place finish at the season opener in Shanghai after timing 8:51.48.

The youngster then finished third at the subsequent Diamond League competition in Xiamen, clocking 8:52.53.

Her latest achievement will stand her in good stead ahead of the Commonwealth Games on July 23-August 8 in Glasgow where she will be representing the country in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.