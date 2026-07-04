Kenyan school makes global Top 10 in education excellence awards 

NAIROBI,Kenya,July 4 – A school in Busia County has been shortlisted among the world’s top 10 institutions competing for the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity 2026, placing Kenya in contention for one of the international education sector’s leading awards.

Roshen Lakeview Academy, an independent kindergarten, primary and junior secondary school in Port Victoria, Bunyala Sub County, was named among the finalists by T4 Education, which organises the annual awards recognising schools in five categories.

The shortlist comes as Kenya continues implementing education reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes and expanding access to education under the Competency-Based Curriculum, particularly in underserved communities.

According to information released by the organisers, the school serves learners from a fishing community affected by poverty, flooding, orphanhood, early marriages and other socio-economic challenges.

It has developed from an initial feeding programme into a school offering kindergarten, primary and junior secondary education.

Besides classroom learning, the institution incorporates mentorship, supervised study programmes, sports and leadership activities as part of its learning model.

The international recognition is expected to increase visibility for Kenyan schools participating in global education initiatives and highlight approaches used to improve access to education for disadvantaged learners.

“Congratulations to Roshen Lakeview Academy on being shortlisted for the fifth annual World’s Best School Prizes. It has shown that Kenya’s schools truly stand among the best in the world,”saie Vikas Pota,founder of T4 Education.

“Each one of these exemplary schools shortlisted for this global schools prize has, in its own unique way, helped prepare young people for a world that has never seemed so uncertain.”

The World’s Best School Prizes were established in 2022 and recognise schools in the categories of Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives.

Winners will be selected by an independent judging academy, while all 50 shortlisted schools will also participate in a public vote for the Community Choice Award.

The category winners and finalists are expected to be announced in November.

The shortlisted schools will also attend the World Schools Summit in London in January 2027, where education leaders and policymakers are expected to discuss developments and emerging practices in the sector.