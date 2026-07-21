Midfielder Scott Rejects Bournemouth New Contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 21 – Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has rejected a new contract with growing Premier League interest in the England Under-21 international.

The Cherries have made it a summer priority to tie Scott down to fresh terms but as things stand there is no agreement.

The development comes amid interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea.

BBC Sport reported in June that Arsenal saw an approach for Scott turned down by Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for £25m, has two years left on his current deal with the Premier League side.

Scott was selected in his first England squad last November and was then called up into Thomas Tuchel’s extended pre-World Cup training camp in Florida but is yet make an appearance at senior international level.

He joined Bristol City from Guernsey FC in 2020, going on to make 91 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions.

Having been named the division’s young player of the season in 2022-23, Scott joined Bournemouth where he has made 89 appearances and scored six goals.

He helped Bournemouth finish sixth in 2025-26 under Andoni Iraola, qualifying for the Europa League for the first time in their history.