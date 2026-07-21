Isiolo businesswoman shot dead in suspected targeted attack as governor demands swift probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — A businesswoman was shot dead in what authorities believe was a targeted attack in Isiolo Town on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Angelina Kananu, was reportedly attacked as she was closing her business premises when assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The brazen killing has sent shockwaves across Isiolo, with local leaders and residents expressing concern over security in the town.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has demanded an urgent investigation and the swift arrest of those behind the killing.

In a statement, Governor Guyo described the incident as “tragic” and “heartbreaking,” saying the attack had deeply shaken the community.

According to preliminary information, the gunmen struck as Kananu was winding up her day’s business before escaping immediately after the fatal shooting.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Angelina Kananu, a businesswoman who was fatally shot in a suspected targeted attack in Isiolo Town last night. This is a very unfortunate and heartbreaking incident that has shocked our community,” Guyo said.

The governor called on security agencies to move quickly to establish the motive behind the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

“I strongly urge the security agencies to conduct swift, thorough and impartial investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding this heinous crime and ensure that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” he said.

He added that violent crimes of this nature must be dealt with decisively.

“Criminal acts of this nature have no place in our society and must be met with the full force of the law,” Guyo said.

The governor also appealed to residents to remain calm and to support investigators by sharing any information that could help police identify the attackers.

Guyo conveyed his condolences to Kananu’s family, friends, and loved ones, and prayed for strength during this difficult period.

Police had not announced any arrests by Tuesday, and investigations into the killing were ongoing.