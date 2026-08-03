Mukurwe-ini MP Kaguchia Held at Kamukunji Police Station After Arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – MPs allied to the Democracy for Citizens Party and the legal team representing Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, are camping at the Kamukunji Police Station, where the lawmaker is being held following his arrest earlier today.

Kaguchia was taken into police custody after spending the night at Royal Media Services, where detectives had reportedly kept watch following his appearance on Inooro TV.

Earlier, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru demanded that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, disclose the whereabouts of the legislator after he was taken away from the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

“We do not know the reason. He has been arrested. His phone has been confiscated. He has not been allowed to access any member of the family or the advocates.”

“So we are still waiting to hear the directions from the DCI himself to confirm to the country whether the Member of Parliament for Mbeere is within their custody, whether they have arrested him, and they disclose the location,” he told journalists waiting outside the DCI Headquarters.

The arrest follows the circulation of a video in which Kaguchia made controversial remarks targeting supporters of President William Ruto.

“Why are we having double standards? When Duale speaks in a derogatory manner, the NCIC is busy and very swift to inform us that they have written summons or issued summons. When Hassan Omar castigates an entire community, nobody speaks. But when somebody speaks in the manner which he thinks he or she will express himself in a manner that his people will understand, then you are whisked away by the DCI. Why double standard? Arrest all those individuals. Or is it because of the proximity between the three of them to the outgoing President Mr. William Ruto?,” Njiru queried.

Police have not publicly disclosed the reason for the MP’s arrest.