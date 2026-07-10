Kuria calls Gachagua ‘irredeemable tyrant’ in fresh attack

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has intensified his criticism of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, describing him as an “irredeemable tyrant” following the latest political wrangles surrounding the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Kuria in a post on X Friday addressed Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and several opposition leaders, saying they had now witnessed Gachagua’s leadership style firsthand.

“Dear Dr Irungu Kang’ata, Edwin Sifuna, Godfrey Osotsi, Caleb Amisi, Jack Wamboka Wanami and Jimmy Aggrey Bob Orengo. Now you know. I am your only true and honest friend in the Mountain,” Kuria wrote.

He went on to accuse Gachagua of being “an irredeemable tyrant, tribal, egocentric, bigoted ingrate.”

“You have my number,” Kuria added.

Kuria’s comments came shortly after Gachagua said Governor Kang’ata should stay away from the DCP campaign in Ol Kalou unless he intended to campaign for another political party.

Gachagua insisted that the opposition’s campaign in the constituency should remain under local leadership.

“And I want to tell my brother Irungu Kang’ata that if he wants to come with Linda Mwananchi to Ol Kalou, we do not need you there for DCP unless you are coming to campaign for another party,” Gachagua said.

He argued that Kang’ata had not participated in the campaign over the past three months and was unfamiliar with the constituency and its political dynamics.

“The campaign has gone on for three months and Irungu has never been to Ol Kalou. He does not understand the region. He does not understand the issues or the narrative,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President also revealed that he had asked principals of the United Alternative Government coalition to allow local leaders to spearhead the campaign.

The exchange comes as campaigns intensify ahead of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The contest has attracted significant political attention, with both the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition stepping up efforts to win the seat.

The constituency is widely viewed as a stronghold for Gachagua’s DCP, making the outcome politically significant for both sides as they seek to build momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.