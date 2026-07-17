Hundreds Escort Ballot Box Convoys as Ol Kalou Awaits Verdict

NAIROBI,Kenya July 16 – Hundreds of Ol Kalou residents followed convoys transporting sealed ballot boxes and statutory election forms from polling stations across the constituency to the constituency tallying centre at Ol Kalou Senior School on Thursday evening, as the parliamentary by-election entered the crucial results transmission phase.

The ballot boxes, accompanied by police vehicles and heavily armed security personnel, were ferried under tight security following the close of polling and completion of vote counting at individual polling stations.

Residents trailed the convoy on foot, motorcycles and private vehicles, with many chanting and celebrating while closely monitoring the movement of election materials to the tallying centre.

At polling stations, including AC Ol Kalou Primary School, presiding officers completed the counting exercise before sealing ballot boxes and statutory result forms in the presence of party agents, election observers and members of the media.

Agents were also allowed to photograph the official declaration forms as part of measures introduced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to enhance transparency before the materials were dispatched to the constituency tallying centre.

Officials at the tallying centre immediately began receiving and verifying results from the constituency’s 114 polling stations, where the Returning Officer is expected to consolidate the results before announcing the final outcome of the closely contested race.

Under Kenya’s electoral process, results declared at polling stations are first transmitted to the constituency tallying centre for verification before the winner is officially declared.

The movement of election materials marked the final stage of an extensive security operation mounted by the National Police Service and the IEBC amid heightened political tensions and isolated incidents of violence reported during the day.

More than 1,000 security officers drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and regular police formations had been deployed across the constituency to secure polling stations, election officials and the transportation of sensitive election materials.

Earlier, the IEBC reiterated that each polling station had been assigned police officers to maintain order and urged voters to leave polling centres immediately after casting their ballots to allow election officials to complete the counting process without interference.

The commission also maintained that the counting and results transmission process would be conducted openly in the presence of agents, observers and the media to safeguard the integrity of the by-election.