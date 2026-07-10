African Cancer Foundation Seeks Up to Ksh30 Million to Boost Cancer Training

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 10 – The African Cancer Foundation has launched an ambitious fundraising drive aimed at raising between Ksh15 million and Ksh30 million to strengthen cancer awareness and healthcare capacity across Kenya.

Speaking during the foundation’s 15th anniversary celebrations, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said the funds will support training initiatives and help bridge critical gaps in cancer education and care.

He noted that while cancer continues to affect more Kenyan families, many patients are still diagnosed too late because of inadequate public awareness and limited access to information.

“Our goal is to raise between Kenya shillings 15 million and 30 million. The funds will go directly toward training and closing the gaps I have just described. It’s an ambitious range but every person in this room today has already proven through your presence and your history with this foundation,” Nyong’o said.

Nyong’o noted that many cancer cases are detected too late because people lack access to reliable information rather than the courage to seek treatment.

“Cancer is no longer a rare disease or something that happens to other people in other countries. It is here. It is in our markets, our churches, our matus, our county hosts, our nightclubs, you name them. And too often it is diagnosed too late. Not because our people lack strength or courage but because they lack information,” the Kisumu Governor said.