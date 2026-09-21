Ruto Witnesses Kenya, UN and Equity Group Deal to Boost Diaspora Investment, Skills Transfer

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – President William Ruto has witnessed the signing of an agreement between Kenya, the United Nations and Equity Group aimed at deepening the participation of Kenyans in the diaspora in the country’s development through investment, skills transfer and enterprise creation.

The agreement seeks to strengthen mechanisms for Kenyans living and working abroad to contribute to economic development while creating opportunities for investment and entrepreneurship back home.

The partnership was signed in New York as Kenya continues its engagements around the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81).

The agreement brings together the government, the UN and the private sector in an effort to provide a stronger platform for diaspora engagement, particularly in areas that can support enterprise development and transfer of knowledge and skills.

The partnership is expected to encourage Kenyans abroad to channel more of their resources and expertise into productive investments in the country.

Diaspora participation has increasingly featured in Kenya’s economic diplomacy, with remittances providing an important source of foreign exchange while diaspora professionals also contribute skills, networks and expertise.

The agreement seeks to broaden that contribution beyond remittances by promoting investment, enterprise creation and skills transfer.

The partnership will also focus on creating opportunities for Kenyans abroad to share professional knowledge and expertise with institutions, businesses and communities in Kenya.

Skills transfer can support innovation, entrepreneurship and the development of enterprises by connecting local businesses and professionals with Kenyans working in international markets.

The enterprise component is expected to provide additional opportunities for diaspora Kenyans seeking to invest in or establish businesses in Kenya.

President Ruto witnessed the signing during his engagements in New York, where he is leading Kenya’s participation in the UN General Assembly.

The partnership reflects the government’s wider efforts to strengthen engagement with Kenyans living abroad and harness their financial, professional and entrepreneurial contribution to national development.

The agreement also brings a major private-sector financial institution into the partnership, providing a potential channel for connecting diaspora capital with investment and enterprise opportunities in Kenya.