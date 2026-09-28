President Ruto mourns Martha Karua’s father, Jackson Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – President William Ruto has mourned the death of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, the father of People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua.

In a condolence message, Ruto expressed deep sorrow over the death of the veteran teacher, describing him as a dedicated educator who devoted his life to teaching and public service.

The President said Karua had touched generations through his work, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those he taught and served.

“We join Martha, the Karua family, relatives and friends in mourning this loss and honouring a life of service,” Ruto said.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them strength and comfort during the difficult period.

“May God grant them strength and comfort, and may the soul of Mwalimu Jackson Karua rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Karua’s death marks a loss for the Karua family, with the President joining relatives and friends in paying tribute to his life and contribution to education.

Ruto’s message comes as condolences continue to be extended to Martha Karua and her family following the loss.