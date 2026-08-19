Two suspected mobile phone receivers arrested as police crack down on theft ring in Shauri Moyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19-Police have arrested two suspects believed to be key receivers in a mobile phone theft network operating around Burma Market in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, recovering four mobile phones suspected to have been stolen.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, during an operation by officers from Shauri Moyo Police Station targeting a network involved in the theft and handling of electronic devices.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the two suspects were believed to be “key receivers of stolen mobile phones” within the Burma Market area.

Officers recovered four phones during a search conducted after the suspects were apprehended. The devices included a Redmi RMX3834, Samsung Galaxy A05, Tecno Pop 9 and Samsung Galaxy A07.

“During the arrest, officers conducted a thorough search and discovered four suspected stolen mobile phones,” NPS said.

The two suspects remained in police custody pending completion of investigations and processing before being arraigned in court to face relevant charges.

Police said the operation was part of continued efforts to dismantle networks involved in the theft and resale of electronic devices in the capital.

“The National Police Service remains committed to combating electronic theft rings and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, residents, visitors and their property,” NPS said.

The Service urged members of the public to report suspected criminal or suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through its toll-free reporting channels.

The arrests come amid growing police attention on networks that facilitate the movement and resale of stolen mobile phones, with investigators seeking to establish the source of the four recovered devices and whether the suspects are linked to other theft cases in Nairobi.