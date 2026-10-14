Sakaja welcomes EPL Trophy to City Hall as Nairobi Steps up efforts to become sporting powerhouse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming sports into a driver of talent development, job creation and economic growth as he welcomed the English Premier League (EPL) trophy to City Hall.

Sakaja received the trophy during a courtesy visit by a Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) delegation led by Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo, in a celebration of football’s unifying power and Nairobi’s deep passion for the sport.

The Governor said football holds a special place in the lives of Nairobi residents, bringing together people from different backgrounds through their shared love for the game.

“We welcome the most famous trophy to City Hall. Nairobi takes the Premier League very seriously, and I can say that for sure. On a Saturday afternoon, you will find fans everywhere watching football and supporting different teams, turning strangers into friends through 90 minutes of an emotional journey,” he said.

Sakaja said the excitement surrounding the trophy should inspire greater investment in local sports and create opportunities for Kenyan athletes to compete and win at the highest levels.

“As a government, we are committed to transforming sports. One day, we shall celebrate more Kenyans lifting such trophies,” he said.

The Governor added that Nairobi was preparing to host major international sporting events, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2029 World Athletics Championships, noting that the city must strengthen its infrastructure and capacity to accommodate international competitions.

He said the county’s investments in sporting facilities and grassroots competitions were aimed at identifying and nurturing talent, particularly among young people from informal settlements and underserved neighbourhoods.

EPL Trophy in Kenya

Sakaja cited the Sakaja Super Cup as one of the initiatives providing grassroots teams with opportunities to compete, showcase their abilities and pursue careers in professional football.

“What we must do as leaders is create opportunities for everyone to benefit from football. In Nairobi, we have done a lot by supporting teams to participate in various competitions and win. The Sakaja Super Cup brings together teams from the grassroots to compete for the trophy,” he said.

On sports infrastructure, the Governor said the county was rehabilitating several stadiums and developing affordable community pitches to expand access to sporting facilities across the city.

He noted that rehabilitation works at Kihumbuini Stadium were approximately 95 per cent complete, while Dandora Stadium had been completed and works at Woodley Stadium were ongoing.

The county is also developing community pitches in various wards through ward-level funding, alongside efforts to improve access to sporting facilities in schools.

Sakaja said the investments would provide young people with spaces to develop their skills, nurture their talent and pursue opportunities in sports.

Beyond talent development, the Governor highlighted the economic opportunities generated by sporting facilities, noting that stadiums support an entire ecosystem of small businesses, including food vendors, kiosks, car wash operators and other traders.

He said investing in sports infrastructure would therefore contribute to job creation, support small businesses and stimulate economic activity in surrounding communities.

The visit also highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in supporting sports development and expanding opportunities for athletes and businesses across the sporting value chain.

As Nairobi prepares for major international competitions, the county government says it is focused on improving sporting facilities, strengthening grassroots programmes and creating an environment where local talent can thrive while positioning the capital as a leading sporting destination.