Olise sees red as Bayern held at Viking in Champions League

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 14 – Norwegian champions Viking produced one of the biggest results in their history to hold six-time European winners Bayern Munich to a thrilling draw in the Champions League.

Viking, who were in Norway’s second tier as recently as 2018, scored two first-half goals to take control before England captain Harry Kane equalised with a penalty and back-post header.

Luis Diaz gave Bayern the lead with a tap-in but Michael Olise was sent off shortly after for two yellow cards in the same phase of play, including throwing the ball in a Viking player’s face.

That gave Viking, who are playing in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 1992-93, renewed energy.

They were the better team after the red card and got a deserved equaliser when substitute Herman Haugen headed home at the back post.

Viking, who have two head coaches in Morten Jensen and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim, are joint top of the Norweigan top flight with Bodo/Glimt, with eight games remaining.

They took the lead after 71 seconds when Gianni Stensness rose highest to head home a corner, before Peter Christiansen superbly slot past Jonas Urbig on the break in the 38th minute.

Kane’s brace, which pulled Bayern level, means he has 36 goals in 40 Champions League games since turning 30, taking him one clear of Messi’s record of 35 strikes in his thirties.

The 33-year-old has scored in nine successive Champions League games – a feat only achieved by Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the record with 11 games.

Bayern host Arsenal on 21 October and will be without Olise after his sending-off, while Viking visit Aston Villa on the same night.