Martinez turns up heat on Man United board after Atletico setback

MADRID, Spain, Oct 14 – Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has launched a blistering attack on the club’s hierarchy for not strengthening the squad following qualification for the Champions League.

Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid means United have now gone five games without a win.

Their last victory was against Azerbaijan champions Sabah FK on 10 September. Their only other win this season came against newly promoted Ipswich at Old Trafford, when they had to come from behind.

United finished third in the Premier League last season to seal a Champions League return for the first time in three years.

“We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well. Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today,” Martinez said.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”