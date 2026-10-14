Fuel prices surge as EPRA raises petrol by Sh12.93 and diesel by Sh9.90

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 14 – Motorists will pay significantly more for fuel after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced sharp increases in pump prices, effective until mid-November.

Super Petrol has increased by Sh12.93 per litre, while Diesel has risen by Sh9.90 per litre, adding to transport and household costs.

The price adjustments are expected to put further pressure on motorists, public transport operators and businesses that rely on fuel for daily operations.

The increases are likely to have a knock-on effect on the cost of transporting goods and providing services, with consumers facing the risk of higher prices for essential commodities.

EPRA reviews fuel prices monthly based on factors including the cost of imported petroleum products, the exchange rate and other applicable costs.

The new prices will remain in force until the next scheduled review in mid-November.