Police probe suspected suicide pact after two foreigners found dead in Kilimani apartment

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Police are investigating the deaths of two foreign nationals found with suspected gunshot wounds to the head inside an apartment along Chania Avenue in Kilimani, Nairobi, in a case investigators suspect could involve a suicide pact.

The deceased were identified as Nguyen Hong Ngoc, a Vietnamese woman, and Xu Zhiyu, a Chinese man, whose bodies were discovered on Tuesday morning at Meteor Garden Apartments.

Police said the apartment manager reported hearing gunshots from unit A506 at around 10am, prompting a response from officers.

The apartment was reportedly locked from the inside, forcing management to use a spare key to gain entry.

Officers found the two bodies seated side by side on a mattress in the sitting room, both with suspected gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators suspect one of the two may have shot the other before turning the firearm on themselves, although the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear.

A BUL 9mm pistol, a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition, two spent cartridges and a handwritten note suspected to be a suicide note were recovered from the apartment.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed the scene before the bodies were moved to Chiromo Funeral Parlour, where they await postmortem examinations.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, the possible motive and the ownership of the recovered firearm.

The suspected suicide pact remains an unconfirmed theory as investigators work to establish what happened inside the apartment.