Employers face new breastfeeding support rules under passed Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The National Assembly has passed the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024, seeking to strengthen the rights of breastfeeding mothers through mandatory lactation facilities, nursing breaks and more flexible working arrangements.

The Bill, sponsored by Nominated MP Sabina Wanjiru wa Chege, seeks to compel employers to provide a supportive environment for mothers balancing work responsibilities with breastfeeding and childcare.

It also proposes the installation of baby-changing facilities in public places, extending support to parents and caregivers beyond the workplace.

The Departmental Committee on Social Protection recommended that the House approve the Bill with amendments following consultations with employers, breastfeeding advocates and government officials.

Under the proposed law, employers would be required to provide suitable lactation spaces where mothers can breastfeed or express breast milk in private, clean and secure surroundings.

The legislation also provides for breastfeeding breaks and allows mothers to apply for flexible working arrangements, including adjustments to working hours, duties and work locations.

The measures are intended to address workplace challenges that force some women to interrupt breastfeeding or leave employment because of inadequate facilities and support.

The Bill further seeks to protect breastfeeding mothers against discrimination, ensuring that women are not unfairly treated because they need time or facilities to breastfeed or express milk while at work.

Beyond workplaces, the proposed legislation seeks to improve access to baby-changing facilities in public spaces, recognising the practical challenges faced by parents and caregivers when travelling or accessing public services.

The Cabinet Secretary responsible for labour is also expected to play a role in promoting public awareness of breastfeeding mothers’ rights and employers’ obligations under the proposed law.

The passage of the Bill marks a step towards strengthening workplace support for breastfeeding mothers and encouraging employers to adopt practices that accommodate the needs of women returning to work after childbirth.