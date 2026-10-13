Newly built Talanta Stadium to Host HSBC Sevens Division 2

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya will host the HSBC Sevens Division 2 tournament for the second consecutive year, with the global rugby event scheduled for January 23–24, 2027.
The tournament will be held at the newly built Talanta International Stadium, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) confirmed on Tuesday.
Kenya hosted the inaugural edition last year at Nyayo National Stadium.
Both the national men’s team, Shujaa, and the women’s side, Lionesses, will compete in the tournament as they seek promotion to HSBC Sevens Division 1.
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