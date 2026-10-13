Gor launch FKF PL title defence with win over Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Gor Mahia launched their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title defence with a win, beating Murang’a Seal 4-2 under floodlights at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night.

The victory propelled K’Ogalo to the top of the standings with three points, level with Tusker FC and Shabana but ahead on goal difference.

The League continues tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct 14, with AFC Leopards hosting Bandari FC while newbies Mombasa United open their campaign with a home fixture against Kakamega Homeboyz.



-More to follow-