Gor launch FKF PL title defence with win over Murang’a

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
Gor launch FKF PL title defence with win over Murang’a
Gor fans celebrating at Kasarani Stadium after coming two goals down to beat Murang'a Seal 3-2. Pgoto/GOR MAHIA OFFICIAL X ACCOUNT

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Gor Mahia launched their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title defence with a win, beating Murang’a Seal 4-2 under floodlights at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night.

The victory propelled K’Ogalo to the top of the standings with three points, level with Tusker FC and Shabana but ahead on goal difference.

The League continues tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct 14, with AFC Leopards hosting Bandari FC while newbies Mombasa United open their campaign with a home fixture against Kakamega Homeboyz.
 

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ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.