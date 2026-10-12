Tinashe Gatimu, Munyua triumph at AutoX Rally Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Tinashe Gatimu and Suleiman Munyua were among the standout performers at Round Six of the National AutoX and AutoX Plus Championship held at the Kasarani Super Special Stage over the weekend.

Gatimu emerged as the fastest lady on track in the Autocross competition, clocking 12 minutes and 29.151 seconds in the 4WD Turbo Car Restrictor 35mm category.

Munyua recorded 13 minutes and 54.966 seconds in the 2WD Turbo Car category, demonstrating the competitive depth of the championship.

Organised by 254 Motorsports Club, the championship provides Kenyan drivers with a platform to sharpen their skills, gain competitive experience and test their capabilities against fellow competitors.

Round Six attracted drivers across multiple categories as the 2026 season moves towards its conclusion.

Suleiman Munyua in action.

Reflecting on his performance, Munyua said, “Every round is an opportunity to test yourself, learn from the competition and identify where you can improve. I am pleased with my performance at Kasarani, and the experience gives me more motivation to keep pushing, refine my driving and finish the season strongly. The competition continues to raise the bar, which is good for the growth of motorsport in Kenya.”

The Autocross competition delivered close contests across several categories.

In the 2WD Non-Turbo Senior Car category, Michuki Hinga posted the fastest time of 12:01.065, followed by Fahim Abdulmalik in 12:15.912 and Muaaz Adil in 12:24.314.

In the 4WD Turbo Car Restrictor 35mm category, Amaan Ganatra led the field with 10:44.264.

Harpreet Bhogal followed closely in 10:45.461, while Baldev Chager completed the top three in 10:53.063.

Gurdeep Bharij topped the 2WD Turbo Buggy category with a time of 11:11.465. In the Open Class, Rehan Shah recorded the fastest time of 11:17.462, narrowly ahead of Junaid Shah at 11:18.360. Ahil Khan finished third in 11:28.261.

The results highlighted the importance of precision, consistency and quick decision making in motorsport, with competitors using each round to improve their performances and strengthen their positions ahead of the season finale, expected in the last week of November.

The championship also comes at an exciting time for Kenyan motorsport, with the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya scheduled for 18 to 21 March 2027.

Tinashe Gatimu in action.

The global event will bring leading rally teams and drivers back to Kenya, placing the country once again in the international motorsport spotlight.

While AutoX, AutoX Plus and the WRC Safari Rally feature different competition formats, local championships play an important role in developing driving talent.

They provide opportunities for competitors to build confidence, strengthen their technical abilities and gain valuable experience under competitive conditions.

They also help grow the sport’s audience by bringing together drivers, teams, families and enthusiasts, while introducing younger generations to the discipline, preparation and commitment required in motorsport.

As the championship heads towards its November finale, attention will turn to the remaining battles for points and the performances that will determine the season’s outcomes.

With the WRC Safari Rally Kenya scheduled for March 2027, the coming months present further opportunities to celebrate local talent and build momentum for Kenyan motorsport.

SELECTED AUTOCROSS ROUND 6 RESULTS:

Provisional results, ranked by recorded time. Times represent the best of three heats.

4WD Turbo Car Restrictor 35mm

1. Amaan Ganatra – 10:44.264

2. Harpreet Bhogal – 10:45.461

3. Baldev Chager – 10:53.063

4. Sahib Omar – 10:58.766

5. Ankush Shah – 11:40.360

6. Tinashe Gatimu – 12:29.151

7. Safina Khan – 12:30.662

2WD Turbo Buggy

1. Gurdeep Bharij – 11:11.465

2. Harpreet Bhogal – 11:23.521

Open Class

1. Rehan Shah – 11:17.462

2. Junaid Shah – 11:18.360

3. Ahil Khan – 11:28.261

4. Javed Lota – 11:34.013

2WD Non-Turbo Senior Car

1. Michuki Hinga – 12:01.065

2. Fahim Abdulmalik – 12:15.912

3. Muaaz Adil – 12:24.314

4. Andriano Varese – 12:30.610

5. Suleiman Munyua – 12:35.014

2WD Turbo Car

1. Suleiman Munyua – 13:54.966

Cadet Junior Non-Turbo Buggy

1. Aayan Azim – 11:37.601

2. Andrea Tundo – 11:55.309

3. Eann Bengi – 11:57.805

4. Karamveer Rooprai – 12:28.817

Senior Non-Turbo Buggy

• Leo Kangethe – 12:49.758

4WD Non-Turbo Car

1. Suleiman Abdulgani – 12:43.809

Quad Bikes

1. Satjote Saimbi – 13:02.611

2. Wayne Fernandes – 13:35.912

Beta Junior Non-Turbo Buggy

1. Allan Bengi – 12:53.312

2. Mohamed Rayyan – 15:52.250

3. Gibran Mohamed – 18:26.651

Alpha Junior Non-Turbo Buggy

• Myles O’Neal – 16:40.610