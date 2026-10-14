Public Partnership Key to Effective Policing, Lagat Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The National Police Service has called for stronger cooperation between law enforcement officers and the public, emphasising community policing as a key approach to maintaining peace and security.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat made the call during the 2026 Mashujaa Day Thematic Week Exhibition at Eldoret National Polytechnic, where the Service is showcasing its work ahead of the national celebrations on October 20.

“We are committed to enforce the law and to partner with you through community policing,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Inspector General Douglas Kanja, who was out of the country on official duties, DIG Lagat thanked communities and stakeholders in Elgeyo-Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot counties for helping sustain peace over the past three years.

He said the counties’ peaceful environment had contributed to making the North Rift a hub of economic activity.

His call for stronger public participation was echoed by Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, who urged police officers and members of the public to work together to protect lives and property.

Mr Masengeli described police work as a calling that requires commitment, service and a willingness to make a difference.

“The bedrock of every development is security. Your safety is our responsibility at all times,” he said.

He added that security requires cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public, urging Kenyans to work with officers in maintaining peace and protecting their communities.

“Security is a shared responsibility. We depend on you, you depend on us, and we must work hand in hand,” Mr Masengeli said.

The two Deputy Inspector Generals made their remarks as the National Police Service prepared to engage members of the public during the thematic week, which runs from October 13 to 18.

The exhibition focuses on security, sports and the economy, highlighting the contribution of the three sectors to national development ahead of the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo also commended North Rift communities for supporting the recovery of more than 3,000 illegal firearms.

He said voluntary surrender and cooperation with security agencies were helping restore peace, enabling children to return to school and businesses to operate in safer communities.

The recovery of the firearms highlights the role of community cooperation in security efforts, as described by the officials.

DIG Lagat said the National Police Service would use the thematic week to showcase its work and invite the public to partner with it.

His message reinforces the Service’s stated commitment to enforcing the law while working with communities to maintain peace.

Eldoret will host the national celebrations on October 20, with Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties co-hosting the event.

The thematic week provides an opportunity for the police to engage the public and reinforce the importance of trust, cooperation and shared responsibility in security.