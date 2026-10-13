Sifuna, Njeri Maina meeting fuels 2027 ticket speculation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — A meeting between Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Senator Kamau Murango has sparked speculation about possible opposition alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna, who leads the Linda Mwananchi movement, said the meeting focused on uniting the country and strengthening the opposition ahead of the next election.

“Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Senator Kamau Murango are solid people. But you already knew that. They stopped by the office today to share thoughts on what we must do to unite the country and especially the opposition, for us to return our nation to democratic governance in 2027. Mbele kuzuri,” Sifuna posted on X.

The meeting has prompted speculation that Maina could be considered as a potential running mate for Sifuna if he seeks the presidency. However, neither politician has publicly confirmed such an arrangement.

Political sources cited in reports about the meeting claim that Sifuna’s allies are exploring partnerships with leaders from Mount Kenya as opposition figures consider how to agree on a joint presidential candidate.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has also been mentioned as a possible ally from the region, with some sources suggesting he could be considered if former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua encounters legal or political obstacles to his own ambitions. No formal decision on such an arrangement has been announced.

Maina has previously called on opposition leaders, including Sifuna, Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, to set aside personal ambitions and agree on a single candidate for the 2027 election.

“The Kenyan citizens have spoken. They want us to stop infighting. Our enemy is common, and all we want is one candidate to face him in 2027,” Maina said at a recent rally.

Murango’s participation in the meeting also comes amid political discussions about cooperation among opposition leaders. He has previously defended Sifuna and other opposition figures over changes involving Senate committee positions.

The meeting comes as opposition leaders face pressure to coordinate their efforts before the 2027 General Election. Any presidential ticket involving Sifuna and Maina, or a wider alliance with Mount Kenya leaders, remains unconfirmed.