Rubio to visit India for talks on strategic ties and energy cooperation

Oct 14 – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar from October 17 to 22 as part of a trip to India and Uzbekistan, with talks in India expected to focus on strengthening bilateral strategic ties and expanding energy cooperation.

The US Department of State said, Rubio will travel to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, before arriving in India for his second official visit to the country this year.

During his India visit, Rubio will meet senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and discuss opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation.

He will also meet business leaders to explore opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Before travelling to India, Rubio will participate in the C5+1 Ministerial in Uzbekistan, where he is expected to highlight strategic cooperation between the United States and the five Central Asian countries — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Rubio will also hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from the participating countries.