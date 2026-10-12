Margaret Wanjiru Named Kenya Moja Movement Party Leader Amid Jubilee Talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 -Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru has been officially gazetted as the party leader of the Kenya Moja Movement, as she intensifies efforts to secure support for her 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

Wanjiru announced her appointment in a statement expressing gratitude for the confidence placed in her, pledging to strengthen the party’s presence across the country.

“I am grateful for the honour and trust placed in me to serve as the Party Leader of the Kenya Moja Movement Party, as officially published in Gazette Notice No. 16171 by the ORPP,” she said.

She added that she remained committed to serving Kenyans and expanding the party’s national reach.

Her appointment comes as Jubilee Party explores a possible political pact with the Kenya Moja Movement that could see it support her bid for the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election.

The proposed arrangement emerged publicly on Sunday when Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i attended a church service at Wanjiru’s Jesus Is Alive Ministries in Nairobi, where he expressed interest in working with the former legislator and backed her gubernatorial ambitions.

Under the proposed deal, Jubilee would support Wanjiru’s candidature on the Kenya Moja Movement ticket, potentially leaving the party without its own candidate for the Nairobi governor’s seat.

The arrangement could also reshape Jubilee’s political strategy in the capital, with aspirants eyeing the governor’s position potentially encouraged to seek other elective seats.

Wanjiru announced in September that she would contest the Nairobi governorship on the Kenya Moja Movement ticket, setting the stage for negotiations with political parties seeking to consolidate their influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

In return, Wanjiru has pledged to work with Matiang’i in his quest for the presidency, signalling a possible alliance between the two leaders as opposition parties explore ways to challenge President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

The two leaders have also called for continued consultations among opposition parties to build consensus around a single presidential candidate ahead of the polls.