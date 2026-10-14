Gachagua says Ruto is ‘bitter, desperate’ over growing public rejection

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of being bitter and frustrated by growing public rejection, alleging that the Head of State is resorting to cash handouts to regain support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), claimed Ruto was increasingly under pressure over abductions, alleged extrajudicial killings, corruption, economic mismanagement and the rising cost of living.

In a statement, Gachagua described the President as “frustrated, bitter, desperate, and angry,” arguing that public dissatisfaction with the administration was undermining its political standing.

He alleged that Ruto was attempting to win over Kenyans through bribes and financial handouts, claiming that demands for money had followed the President during his public engagements, including in his Rift Valley backyard.

“He is desperately trying to win Kenyans over through bribes and tokens,” he said.

Gachagua further accused the President of ordering increases of Sh12 per litre of petrol and Sh9 per litre of diesel to raise money for political mobilization.

He alleged that Gulf Energy was to be used in processing the increases and claimed that Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had been instructed to justify the adjustments by citing global oil prices.

“That so-called expert, Mr. Opiyo Wandayi, has been instructed to call a press conference and justify the increase, citing global prices. Pure lies and conmanship! It is all lies,” he said.

The former deputy president dismissed the purported explanation as a cover for political financing, but did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegations linking the fuel price adjustments to bribery.

Gachagua also claimed that the approach reflected growing anxiety within the administration as the August 10, 2027, General Election approaches.