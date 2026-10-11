Mwea MP calls for investment in grassroots sports to create jobs

MWEA, Kenya, Oct 12 — Mwea MP Mary Maingi has called on the government to invest in grassroots sports, saying structured training programmes could help young people turn their talent into professional careers.

Maingi urged the Ministry of Sports, through the Kenya Academy of Sports, to establish a talent development programme in Mwea, with professional coaching, mentorship and opportunities for young players to progress beyond local competitions.

“Grassroots competitions have shown us that the talent exists. The challenge is creating a system that helps young people develop that talent and access opportunities beyond local tournaments. We need government support to establish structured training programmes that prepare our young people for professional sports and open up opportunities for employment and economic empowerment,” Maingi said.

She also called for partnerships between the ministry, the Kenya Academy of Sports and other stakeholders to identify and develop local talent.

Thiba Youngsters won the men’s title after beating Kiamanyeki FC 2-1, while Mutithi Queens claimed the women’s title with a 1-0 victory over Kutus Queens.

Mwea East Deputy County Commissioner Fred Ayieko said organised sporting activities help promote mental wellness, discipline, confidence and positive social interaction among young people.

The Mwea Super Cup is organised annually by Maingi and provides a platform for local football talent and community engagement.