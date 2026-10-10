OPINION: Ebola has reached Kenya. The real test is preparedness

Kenya’s first confirmed imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease should serve as a wake-up call for the country’s public health system. The immediate priority is to contain the threat, protect healthcare workers, and ensure fear does not undermine the public response.

The case, confirmed by the Ministry of Health on October 6, involved a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak is ongoing. The patient travelled through Uganda before arriving in Nairobi, was admitted to hospital and isolated, but subsequently died.

This is a sobering development. However, an imported case should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of sustained transmission within Kenya. The country must respond with urgency, but also with discipline, scientific rigour and clear communication.

The question is whether Kenya’s preparedness systems can translate years of planning into an effective response when confronted with a real public health emergency.

Preparedness must deliver results

Kenya has not been caught entirely unaware. The Ministry of Health had maintained heightened surveillance following outbreaks in the region. Health workers had been trained in prevention and management, while surveillance systems and isolation facilities had been prepared.

These preparations are important, but their true value lies in how effectively they protect lives.

Following confirmation of the case, health authorities began contact tracing and quarantine arrangements. This is among the most important tools available to contain infectious diseases. It allows health teams to identify people who may have been exposed, monitor their health and intervene quickly if symptoms develop.

The process must be thorough, timely and properly resourced. Healthcare workers who attended to the patient, family members, passengers and other potentially exposed individuals require appropriate assessment and follow-up.

The government must also ensure that designated isolation facilities have adequate equipment, trained personnel and infection prevention protocols. Protecting healthcare workers is particularly important because a health system cannot contain an outbreak if those caring for patients are exposed through inadequate precautions.

Preparedness cannot be measured simply by the number of beds available or personnel trained. It must be demonstrated through effective coordination, rapid laboratory confirmation, reliable surveillance and the ability to prevent further transmission.

Public trust is part of the response

Another critical test is communication.

During public health emergencies, uncertainty creates fertile ground for rumours, misinformation and unnecessary panic. Unverified claims can spread rapidly through social media, sometimes faster than official information reaches affected communities.

The Ministry of Health must therefore provide regular, accessible and consistent updates. Kenyans need to know what has been confirmed, what remains under investigation and what precautions are recommended.

Transparency is essential. If new cases are identified, the public should be informed promptly. If investigations establish that suspected cases are not Ebola, that information should also be communicated clearly.

Public confidence is built when authorities communicate honestly, acknowledge uncertainty and explain the reasoning behind public health measures.

Citizens also have a responsibility. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should follow official medical guidance rather than conceal their circumstances or rely on unverified remedies.

Ebola is not transmitted simply because people share a nationality, neighbourhood or public space. Infection prevention depends on understanding actual routes of transmission and following appropriate precautions. Public messaging must explain these risks without encouraging discrimination against travellers, communities or people placed under observation.

The media must inform, not inflame

This is where the media has a particularly important responsibility.

Journalists must resist the temptation to sensationalise the first case or turn incomplete information into alarming headlines. Every report should distinguish between a confirmed infection, a suspected case and a person being monitored because of possible exposure.

Responsible reporting does not mean downplaying the danger. It means providing accurate information that enables people to understand the threat and respond appropriately.

The media should also hold authorities accountable by asking practical questions about contact tracing, laboratory capacity, protective equipment and the availability of trained personnel. Public reassurance must be supported by evidence and visible action.

A regional challenge

Kenya’s experience also demonstrates why infectious disease preparedness cannot stop at national borders. The patient’s journey from the DRC through Uganda to Nairobi illustrates the importance of cooperation among neighbouring countries in surveillance, information-sharing and emergency response.

Regional cooperation must be accompanied by sustained investment in public health infrastructure, laboratories, frontline personnel and emergency response systems. These capacities cannot be assembled overnight after a threat has arrived.

Kenya must also ensure that national and county governments understand their respective responsibilities and can coordinate effectively during emergencies.

Ultimately, the country’s first confirmed imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease is a test of preparedness, public trust and institutional coordination.

There is no room for complacency, but neither is there justification for panic. Kenya must follow the evidence, protect those at risk and communicate honestly with its citizens.

The measure of success will not be the strength of official assurances. It will be the effectiveness of the response, the protection of healthcare workers, the confidence of the public and, above all, the prevention of further transmission.

Ebola has presented Kenya with a serious challenge. How the country responds now will demonstrate whether preparedness is merely a policy commitment or a public health capability that works when lives depend on it.