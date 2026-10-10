Mista C wins inaugural Red Bull Turn It Up competition in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Collins Sambu, popularly known as Mista C, has won the first Kenyan edition of Red Bull Turn It Up, a DJ competition held at COVO Hurlingham in Nairobi.

Mista C beat three other DJs — Sir M, DJ Abby Muthoka and DJ Itendera — in one-on-one battles that tested their creativity, music knowledge, versatility and ability to engage audiences. The DJs had to respond to surprise themes revealed moments before their performances.

Mista C said the competition tested the skills DJs need to perform under pressure and connect with audiences.

“Winning the first Red Bull Turn It Up in Kenya means a lot to me because it was a real test of everything that makes a DJ. You don’t know what theme is coming, you can’t prepare a set, and you have to trust your music knowledge, creativity, and ability to connect with the crowd,” he said.

“The energy from everyone who came out made the experience incredible, and I’m proud to have come out on top in the first edition,” he added.

The event was hosted by Claudia Naisabwa, with DJ Lyta overseeing the musical side of the competition. Red Bull Turn It Up challenges DJs to perform without preparing a set in advance, testing their ability to think quickly and respond to different musical themes.