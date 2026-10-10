CS Ogamba Says Tree Planting Will Generate Carbon Credit Millions to Fund Education

KISII, Kenya, Oct 10 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba says the government plans to generate revenue from tree planting through the international carbon credits market, with proceeds expected to support the education sector.

Speaking at Nyangweta Forest in South Mugirango Constituency during national Mazingira Day celebrations, Ogamba said the government was exploring ways to turn the country’s afforestation campaign into an economic opportunity while addressing climate change.

He said trees absorb carbon dioxide and contribute to carbon stocks that can potentially generate revenue through carbon credit trading, with the proceeds channelled towards education.

“Planting trees will help us feature prominently in the carbon credits market and the money generated will be channelled to help education in the country,” Ogamba said.

The Cabinet Secretary described tree planting as an important intervention in tackling global warming and mitigating the effects of climate change, which continue to affect Kenya through prolonged droughts and unpredictable rainfall.

“Climate change is real. Planting trees will also reduce global warming and help in fighting climate change. We must act now for the sake of the next generation,” he added.

Ogamba led leaders, learners, teachers, forest officers and residents in planting 30,000 tree seedlings at Nyangweta Forest, a key water catchment area that has experienced degradation linked to encroachment and logging.

He said schools had land that could be used for tree growing, urging education institutions to integrate environmental conservation into learning and encourage pupils and students to become environmental ambassadors.

The CS also challenged local residents to protect the newly planted seedlings, warning that planting trees without ensuring their survival would undermine conservation efforts.

Local leaders accompanying Ogamba welcomed the initiative, highlighting Nyangweta Forest’s importance to rainfall formation and water supply in South Mugirango and neighbouring areas.

Mazingira Day is marked annually on October 10 to promote environmental conservation through tree planting, clean-up exercises and public awareness campaigns.

This year’s celebrations were held across all 47 counties as the government pursues its target of increasing the country’s tree cover to 30 per cent by 2032.

The proposed carbon credit initiative could provide an additional financing stream for education while encouraging communities and institutions to participate in forest restoration and climate action.

However, generating revenue from carbon credits depends on meeting applicable requirements for measuring carbon sequestration, verifying the climate benefits and ensuring the credits meet recognised market standards.