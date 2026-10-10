Shabana opens new season with win at Posta to set pace 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – A second-half goal ensured Shabana FC kicked off its 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season on a positive note after edging out Posta Rangers 1-0 at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Saturday evening.

In the other match, Mathare United settled for a goalless draw against APS Bomet.

-More to follow-