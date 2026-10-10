June Ndinya, who worked with Farida Karoney on TV47 content, appointed acting CEO at Cape Media

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – June Ndinya is moving from shaping what audiences watch to helping steer the company behind the content, bringing her transformative and creative leadership experience to the helm of Cape Media following her appointment as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Ndinya, who has served as the company’s Creative Director, was appointed on Saturday, October 10, replacing Mwenda Njoka in a leadership change announced by the company.

The changes also saw Keneth Kazungu appointed Acting Editor-in-Chief, replacing Simon Macharia Gachuru.

With more than 24 years of experience in the media industry, Ndinya brings a career built around storytelling, programme development and creative leadership to the new role.

At Cape Media, she has been working alongside Dr Farida Karoney, the former Royal Media Services Chief Operating Officer who played a key role in the growth and transformation of the media house into one of Kenya’s leading media groups before her appointment to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

Their collaboration at Cape Media has included developing new content for TV47, supporting a transformative creative direction focused on attracting younger audiences through programmes that reflect their interests, experiences and aspirations.

The experience has placed Ndinya at the intersection of content creation and strategic leadership, as media companies increasingly seek to transform their operations, strengthen audience engagement and compete across television, radio and digital platforms.

Her career spans television drama, comedy and educational programming, with experience ranging from developing programme concepts and writing scripts to managing production teams, budgets and projects from conception to broadcast.

Ndinya’s work has also earned international recognition. Her accolades include a 2025 International Emmy Award nomination, a Peabody Award nomination, a Communicator Award of Excellence and a Bronze Telly Award.

Her appointment marks a transition from creative leadership to overseeing the broader operations and strategic direction of Cape Media, with responsibility for advancing the company’s priorities across its media platforms.

As Acting CEO, she is expected to focus on strengthening original content, growing audiences and developing talent, areas that will be central to how the company responds to changing consumption habits and an increasingly competitive media landscape.

The shift underscores the importance of bringing creative vision and commercial strategy together in an industry where audience loyalty, digital growth and distinctive programming are increasingly important to sustainability.

For Ndinya, the appointment represents an opportunity to translate more than two decades of creative experience into a broader leadership role, helping shape not only what Cape Media produces, but also how the company evolves and connects with audiences in a rapidly changing media environment.