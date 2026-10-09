Sun King expands solar inverter range to target businesses, large homes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 9 – Solar energy provider Sun King has expanded its PowerHub inverter range to serve larger households, businesses, schools and healthcare facilities, targeting customers seeking alternatives to unreliable grid electricity and fuel-powered generators.

The expanded portfolio covers inverter capacities ranging from 2.2 kilowatts (kW) to 30kW, allowing customers to power more appliances and equipment, including water pumps, air conditioners and washing machines.

The company unveiled the new products in Nairobi on October 8, as demand for backup power and alternative energy systems creates opportunities for solar equipment providers in Kenya.

Sun King said the systems can be connected in parallel to increase power output, while customers can add battery storage and solar panels as their energy requirements grow.

“The latest additions to our PowerHub range take us into new territory. We can now serve homes, shops, businesses, schools, hospitals, and offices of virtually any size,” said Atta Arome, the company’s Product Head for Solar Inverter Systems.

The expanded range targets institutions and businesses that require higher power capacity than smaller household solar systems can provide, including facilities seeking to maintain operations during grid interruptions.

However, the upfront cost of installation, battery storage requirements and the amount of electricity generated will remain important considerations for customers evaluating solar against grid electricity or generators.

Sun King said its PowerHub systems are available through its nationwide agent network, with flexible payment arrangements intended to spread the cost of installation over time.

Victor Agandi, the company’s Vice President for Pay As You Go in East and Southern Africa, said customers could access the systems through monthly payments, although the company’s release contains differing figures for the initial deposit and monthly payment requirements.

The company lists a starting monthly payment of Sh15,500 alongside a Sh22,600 deposit in its availability section, while a separate statement cites monthly payments starting at Sh23,600.

The specific payment terms for each inverter configuration were not provided.

The financing structure could lower the immediate cost barrier for households and businesses, although the total amount payable over the financing period will be a key consideration for buyers.

Sun King, which has operated in Kenya since 2007, said one in five Kenyans has access to its solar solutions. It also reported that more than 330,000 of its solar products are installed monthly across Africa.

The company provides installation and after-sales support through its agent network, alongside warranties for its systems.

The latest expansion comes as businesses and households weigh the cost of electricity reliability against the investment required to install solar generation and storage capacity.

The commercial viability of the systems will depend on customers’ energy consumption; installation costs and the savings achieved over their operating life.