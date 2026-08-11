Safaricom takes Pata More campaign to Rift Valley with new customer offers

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 11 — Safaricom PLC has extended its Pata More campaign to the Rift Valley region, with hundreds of residents turning up at the Nakuru Railway Station Grounds to learn about new services, offers and opportunities available on the network.

The event featured entertainment and a range of prizes for customers as Safaricom continued its nationwide campaign aimed at delivering greater value through its telecommunications and financial services.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said the company was seeking to deliver more value to its more than 71.6 million customers in Kenya through its telecommunications products and daily services.

Ndegwa said the Pata More campaign demonstrated Safaricom’s continued commitment to creating value by bringing together connectivity, digital tools and customer care in a seamless experience.

“Through this campaign, the company will give its customers more from the services they rely on most and ensure it continues to show up for them with care, simplicity and support,” he said.

Safaricom’s Regional Business Lead for the Rift Valley region, Kirubi Thairu, said Pata More was also bringing the Safaricom experience together through the One App, allowing customers to manage connectivity, browse available offers and access customer support from one platform.

Speaking in Nakuru during the campaign caravan, which is expected to cover all 47 counties, Thairu said customers and businesses in the Rift Valley would benefit from greater value across connectivity and M-PESA services.

He said customers and merchants would also get more value from everyday payments through Pochi la Biashara, with Pochi Kadogo transactions of up to Sh200 now available for free, up from the previous Sh100 threshold.

“Through Pata More, customers and merchants will also get more value from M-PESA, including revised Pochi tariffs that expand free Pochi transactions to Ksh200 and cap transaction fees at Sh50. This translates to convenience for every shilling spent,” Thairu said.

He said the new product offering was built around a simple promise of more value, convenience and freedom for Safaricom customers.

Thairu added that the campaign would strengthen value for merchants by raising the Lipa na M-PESA Buy Goods Kadogo threshold from Sh200 to Sh500.

The increase allows small businesses to retain more of their earnings while encouraging customers to make more payments digitally.

“For customers on the move, drivers and riders subscribed to Bundle Ya Deree/Boda will benefit from packages that combine connectivity with work-enabling tools, including free access to ride-hailing applications, Google Maps and Tuunza Mapato insurance,” he said.

The Pata More campaign is expected to continue across the country as Safaricom engages customers and businesses on its latest products, services and offers.