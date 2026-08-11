Morara Kebaso leads Linda Matiang’i movement as Jubilee aspirants rally behind 2027 bid

KISII, Kenya Aug 11 — Jubilee aspirants in Kisii County have rallied behind former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The aspirants, campaigning under the Linda Matiang’i movement, said they would mobilise support for Matiang’i and Jubilee candidates across the political divide from the grassroots to the national level.

Speaking in Bobasi, Borabu MP aspirant Morara Kebaso said the group was targeting several parliamentary seats under the Jubilee Party as part of efforts to strengthen Matiang’i’s presidential bid.

“We are going to ensure Jubilee gets more than 100 seats and also our presidential candidate has numbers in Parliament,” Kebaso said.

He urged residents of Kisii and Nyamira counties to consider voting for Jubilee candidates in the 2027 elections, from Members of County Assembly to the presidency.

Kebaso also warned political leaders against making remarks that he said undermined the numerical strength of the Kisii community.

“We are sending a warning to leaders who are saying our community has small numbers. I am telling them we have numbers. We are spread across the country with over three million votes,” he said.

Nyamira senatorial candidate Adam Mochenwa said the Linda Matiang’i movement would continue popularising Matiang’i’s presidential bid with the aim of securing overwhelming support from the Kisii community.

“We have started a journey to State House and in this journey we’re going to ensure no one is left behind,” Mochenwa said.

Michiira Nyanwaro said Matiang’i was touring different parts of the country to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the main task of the Linda Matiang’i movement was to mobilise voters and build grassroots support for the former Cabinet Secretary’s presidential campaign.

The latest mobilisation comes as political parties and presidential aspirants intensify grassroots campaigns and realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.