IEBC opens major tenders for election technology, ballot papers ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun the procurement of critical election technology and materials, less than a year to the 2027 General Election, in a move that puts preparations for the polls into high gear.

The electoral agency has issued two major international tenders seeking suppliers for an Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS), hardware and accessories, as well as ballot papers, tactile folders, the Register of Voters and statutory election result declaration forms.

The procurement comes at a critical stage in the electoral calendar, with Kenya expected to hold the next General Election in August 2027.

Under the first tender, IEBC is seeking a contractor to supply, deliver, install, test, commission, support and maintain the Integrated Elections Management System and associated hardware and accessories.

The successful bidder will be expected to provide the infrastructure required by the commission as it prepares for the management of the electoral process.

The tender has been opened to qualified local and international firms through an open competitive international procurement process.

Interested bidders have been given access to the tender documents free of charge through the IEBC website and the Public Procurement Information Portal.

The commission has set a Sh30 million tender security requirement, which must be issued by a reputable financial institution or insurance company, or be in the form of a banker’s cheque payable to IEBC.

The security must remain valid for 270 days after the bid submission deadline.

A pre-bid conference for the IEMS tender will be held online on August 18 at 10am East African Time, with interested bidders required to submit their email addresses to the commission’s procurement office to receive the link.

Bids must be physically delivered to the IEBC Tender Box at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi by September 1 at 10am. The commission has expressly stated that electronic tenders will not be accepted.

Ballot papers and election forms

In a separate procurement process, IEBC has invited tenders for the supply and delivery of ballot papers, tactile folders, the Register of Voters and statutory election result declaration forms.

The materials will be supplied on an “as and when required” basis for three years, covering the 2027 election cycle and other electoral requirements during the contract period.

The tender carries a Sh40 million security requirement, with the security also required to remain valid for 270 days after the bid submission deadline.

IEBC will hold the pre-bid conference for the ballot materials tender on August 17 at 10am East African Time.

The deadline for submitting bids is September 1 at noon, with the commission again requiring physical submission and ruling out electronic tenders.

The tender documents must be chronologically serialised, while bids are required to be submitted in plain, sealed envelopes bearing the relevant tender reference number and description.

Race against time

The procurement drive comes as IEBC enters a crucial phase of preparations for the 2027 elections, with only about a year remaining before Kenyans return to the ballot.

The commission faces the challenge of completing procurement, testing election technology, preparing voter registration and verification systems, printing and distributing election materials and conducting other logistical preparations within the remaining period.

The timing also puts renewed focus on the importance of completing procurement processes early enough to allow sufficient time for implementation, testing and corrective measures before election day.

Kenya’s election procurement processes have in previous election cycles attracted legal and political scrutiny, with some tenders becoming the subject of court challenges. Such disputes have at times raised concerns over delays to electoral preparations, particularly where procurement of critical materials or services has been affected.

The history has made the timing and transparency of IEBC procurement particularly important as the country approaches another highly contested election.

For the commission, avoiding delays will be critical given the number of interconnected activities that must be completed before polling day. Any prolonged dispute over a critical tender could create pressure on an already tight electoral timetable.

The procurement of the KIEMS technology is particularly significant because election technology remains one of the most closely scrutinised aspects of Kenya’s electoral process.

The technology is expected to support various stages of election management, making its acquisition, installation, testing and commissioning well before polling day essential.

The ballot paper tender is equally critical. Ballot papers and statutory result declaration forms are central to the voting and results-management process, while tactile folders are intended to facilitate participation by voters with visual impairments.

The Register of Voters will also remain a critical component of the electoral process as IEBC prepares the voters’ roll for the 2027 polls.

Procurement under scrutiny

The latest tenders are likely to attract significant attention from election stakeholders, given the history of procurement disputes surrounding previous electoral cycles.

IEBC will therefore be under pressure to ensure that the tendering process is competitive, transparent and compliant with procurement laws, while successful suppliers must have adequate time to deliver and test the required systems and materials.

The commission has invited interested bidders to submit clarification requests before the deadlines set out in the tender documents. It has also warned that late tenders will be rejected.

The procurement programme comes as political activity begins intensifying ahead of the 2027 elections, increasing pressure on IEBC to demonstrate that it will be ready to conduct credible polls.