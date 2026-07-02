Beijing Eyes Closer Party-to-Party Ties With UDA After Ruto’s Message to Xi Jinping on CPC Anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2-China has expressed its readiness to deepen political party cooperation with Kenya’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after President William Ruto congratulated President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the party’s 105th anniversary.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya welcomed President Ruto’s message, describing it as a reflection of the growing friendship between the two countries.

The Embassy stressed the importance of political party exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.

“The friendly cooperation between political parties has always been an important part of China-Kenya relations,” the embassy said.

“We highly appreciate President Ruto’s warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the CPC, and look forward to further enhancing friendly exchanges between the CPC and the UDA, jointly injecting more vitality into the building of a China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.”

President Ruto’s congratulatory message was delivered by UDA Secretary General, Senator Hassan Omar Hassan, to China’s Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, on behalf of the Government of Kenya, the Kenyan people, and the ruling party.

In the message, President Ruto congratulated President Xi, the CPC and the people of China on the anniversary, while praising China’s transformation over the past century, particularly its economic growth and poverty reduction achievements.

He noted that under the leadership of the CPC, China has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, built one of the world’s most competitive economies, advanced in science, technology and innovation, and significantly improved the welfare of its citizens.

“The President noted that these extraordinary achievements reflect the CPC’s steadfast commitment to self-reform, self-supervision, and disciplined governance, qualities that have continually strengthened the Party’s capacity for renewal, institutional resilience, and effective national leadership,” UDA said in a statement.

President Ruto also commended President Xi’s leadership in advancing Party building and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, saying it has provided a framework for China’s modernization, national rejuvenation and high-quality development.

The President further acknowledged China’s longstanding partnership with Africa through initiatives such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and expanding party-to-party engagement, which he said have reinforced China’s role as a comprehensive strategic partner for the continent and a champion of South-South cooperation.

He added that Kenya continues to draw lessons from China’s development experience as it implements the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), aimed at accelerating inclusive economic growth and expanding opportunities for citizens.

President Ruto expressed confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Kenya and China would continue to deepen for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people.