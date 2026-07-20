Unity In Action: Kenya’s Mx Community Comes Together For MSFK National Season Opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2026 – The Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) hosted Round 1 of the 2026 Kenya National Motocross Championship at Jamhuri MX Track on Sunday.

The event brought together junior and senior riders from across the country, marking a new chapter for the sport in the country.

It was the result of collaboration between MSFK, its appointed promoter BladeDoc Network, Enduro and Motocross Sports Club; the managers of Jamhuri MX Track, affiliated clubs, parents and the Ministry of Sports — whose continued facilitation has been instrumental in bringing all parties together in the spirit of growing the sport for Kenya’s riders and athletes.

“This is what happens when we work together. Our riders are our purpose, and every decision we make is for them,” MSFK president Renzo Bernardi said.

The event featured nine competitive classes, from MX Peewee to VMX Masters, with riders showcasing their skills on the challenging Jamhuri MX Track.

The provisional results saw top riders emerge, including Arie Maina Kamau, Zane Ngoru, and Kigen Mutuma, who dominated their respective classes.

“We are building a community, not just a championship. MSFK is committed to building the systems and pathways that give every rider the chance to go as far as their talent takes them,” MSFK sporting director Julie Wahome said.

The MSFK National Motocross Championship is also a qualifying round for the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXoAN) 2026, to be held in Namibia in August.

RESULTS:

– MX Peewee: Arie Maina Kamau (1st), Amalia Chelagat (2nd), Allen Ngoru (3rd)

– MX 50: Zane Ngoru (1st), Amir Rutto (2nd), Mozelle Momanyi (3rd)

– MX 65: Armani Amani (1st), Wachira Mahinda (2nd), Thang’a Kihungi (3rd)

– MX 85: Kigen Mutuma (1st), Lemayian Mugo (2nd), Dylan Hatanga (3rd)

– MX 125: Ngengi Kamau (1st), Aidan Carl Stanley (2nd), Chemain Kangogo (3rd)

– MX 1: Apollo Mbuki (1st), Rohan Gandhi (2nd)

