Nyoro shuts door on politicians who insult opposition leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has issued a warning to politicians seeking refuge in his new party, saying those accused of insulting opposition leaders will have no place in his political camp.

Nyoro, who ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on August 16, made the remarks during his first political tour of his Kiharu constituency since leaving the ruling party.

Speaking in Mukuyu, Murang’a, Nyoro said his People’s Party of Kenya would not become a home for politicians who thrive on insults, personal attacks and political chaos.

His warning appeared aimed at politicians who have fallen out with key opposition figures, including Democracy for Citizens party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Deputy party leader of Jubilee party Fred Matiang’i and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“I want to warn those who fell out with other leaders in the opposition, those who are now starting to tell me, ‘Congratulations,’” Nyoro said.

He went further, saying those who had spent their time attacking Gachagua should first resolve their differences with him before seeking space in his party.

“If you insulted Honorable Rigathi Gachagua, the People’s Party has no room for you. Go work things out with him,” he said.

The Kiharu MP also appeared to distance himself from politicians he accused of causing chaos in churches and other public spaces.

“If you have been someone who brings chaos to churches and you think there is space in the People’s Party, the People’s Party has no room for chaotic people,” Nyoro declared.

He said his decision to avoid petty political fights should not be mistaken for weakness or an open invitation to politicians looking for a new political home.

“Those who think that because I don’t engage in petty political squabbles with anyone, they can come and hide here, I want to tell them: I have a bigger agenda,” Nyoro said.

“I have more work on my plate.”

Nyoro was welcomed by residents in Mukuyu during his first constituency tour after leaving UDA, with his supporters endorsing his new political mission.

The Kiharu MP has since begun presenting himself as a potential player in efforts to unite opposition forces ahead of the 2027 election.