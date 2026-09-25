NCIC urges Kenyans to reject ethnic politics and violence ahead of 2027

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 25 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called on Kenyans to protect peace, uphold national unity and reject violence before, during and after the 2027 General Election.

NCIC Chairperson Kepha Nyamweya said political competition should not become a basis for Kenyans to turn against one another because of political affiliation, ethnicity or place of origin.

Nyamweya’s remarks were delivered on his behalf by Commissioner Joseph Nguyo during the national celebration of the International Day of Peace at Nyayo Gardens in Nakuru.

He said elections are a constitutional right that gives citizens an opportunity to choose their leaders, but warned that ethnic mobilisation, hate speech, political intolerance, misinformation and violence remained risks ahead of the 2027 polls.

The NCIC chairperson said the country had made progress in promoting peaceful elections but required sustained efforts to prevent conflicts from escalating.

“The Commission has developed a Roadmap to Violence Free Elections dubbed ‘Uchaguzi Bila Noma’, second edition, to guide peace-building and conflict prevention as the country prepares for the 2027 General Elections,” Nyamweya said.

He said NCIC was working with communities, national and county governments, political leaders, civil society organisations, churches, the media, youth and women groups to promote peaceful elections.

Nyamweya said the responsibility of maintaining peace could not be left to institutions alone, stressing that all Kenyans had a role to play.

NCIC targets youth ahead of 2027 polls

The commission said it had increased its focus on young people through the Amani Clubs programme, which has established more than 1,000 clubs in schools.

The programme provides young people with platforms to learn about peace, diversity, tolerance and responsible citizenship.

Nyamweya urged politicians to focus their campaigns on issues and policies instead of mobilising communities along ethnic, religious, regional or political lines.

He also cautioned political leaders against using young people as instruments of violence, calling instead for their meaningful participation in democratic processes.

The NCIC chairperson said the commission would continue monitoring emerging conflict risks, strengthening early-warning and response mechanisms and supporting dialogue across the country.

Nakuru identified as key peacebuilding zone

The choice of Nakuru as the host of the national International Day of Peace celebrations was highlighted by speakers as significant because of the county’s history of political and ethnic violence.

Nakuru was among the areas heavily affected by the 2007/08 post-election violence, while peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts have since been undertaken in different parts of the county.

Njoro, Kuresoi North and Kuresoi South were identified during the event as areas requiring increased community dialogue and monitoring ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika called for proactive interventions to address tensions before they escalate into violence.

She said peace institutions should not wait for violence to occur before taking action and urged political leaders not to turn communities into instruments of political conflict.

Recent reporting has also highlighted concerns over political and ethnic tensions in parts of Nakuru ahead of the 2027 election.

The NCIC has continued to urge political actors and communities to address hate speech, ethnic divisions and other sources of conflict early as Kenya prepares for the next General Election.