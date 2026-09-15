‘Kenyans Will Not Gamble With Country’s Future in 2027’ – Ruto tells opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – President William Ruto has warned that Kenyans will not “gamble” with the country’s future by electing political leaders without a clear agenda or track record.

Ruto said the Broad-Based Government had a demonstrable record and a vision capable of taking Kenya into the future.

Speaking in Siaya, the President contrasted the alliance between UDA, ODM and Kenya Kwanza with other political formations, which he accused of being built around personalities rather than policy.

He said some of the emerging alliances lacked the capacity to unite Kenyans and had no plan to address the realities facing the country.

Ruto insisted that Kenya’s interests should take precedence over individual politicians and political parties.

“Our nation is greater than any individual or greater than any political formation,” he said.

The President urged Kenyans to assess political leaders based on their plans, agendas and records rather than titles or positions they have held.