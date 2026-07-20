Foreign Affairs PS Sing’oei Dismisses 2027 Governor Campaign Posters as Fake

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has dismissed as false social media posters suggesting he intends to contest the Trans Nzoia governorship in the 2027 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

In a statement on Monday, the Principal Secretary said he has no plans to seek any elective position in the next polls, urging the public to disregard the campaign material circulating online.

“Just to be clear: I have no interest in seeking any elective office in 2027. I am singularly focused on advancing Kenya’s interests in my current position, advancing select community initiatives and supporting the realization of the government’s transformative agenda. Treat any information to the contrary as false,” Sing’oei said.

The clarification comes after campaign posters bearing Sing’oei’s image and branding him as a UDA candidate for the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat gained traction across social media platforms, fueling speculation over his political ambitions.

Sing’oei, who has served as Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs since President William Ruto took office in 2022, has become one of the government’s most visible diplomats, frequently representing Kenya in bilateral and multilateral engagements while spearheading the country’s foreign policy agenda.

He has also played a key role in negotiating regional peace initiatives, strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic ties and advancing the country’s interests in international forums, making him a prominent figure within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Despite persistent speculation linking senior government officials to the 2027 elections, Sing’oei maintained that his priority remains executing his current responsibilities in government rather than pursuing elective politics.

His statement is the latest denial by a senior public official distancing themselves from premature succession politics, as political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election continues to gather momentum across the country.