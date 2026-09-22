Sifuna’s new party set for reveal as 11-day countdown begins

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s political vehicle for the 2027 presidential race could soon be unveiled, with his Linda Mwananchi allies now putting a firm countdown on the announcement.

Linda Mwananchi member Pauline Njoroge has hinted that the long-awaited party will be unveiled in the coming days, saying Sifuna is fully prepared for the next phase of his political journey.

“Very very soon, the Party that we have all been waiting for will be unveiled! H.E Edwin Sifuna amejipanga sawa sawa!” Njoroge said in a message shared by the movement.

The message also carried an 11-day countdown, alongside a call for Kenyans to support Sifuna for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

The development comes as the Linda Mwananchi movement steps up efforts to build a political platform around Sifuna, who has openly signalled his intention to seek the presidency next year.

The movement has previously announced that it would unveil a new political party to carry Sifuna’s presidential bid.

In July, leaders allied to Linda Mwananchi endorsed Sifuna as their preferred presidential candidate and said the party to be used in the race would be unveiled later.

The party question has, however, been complicated by a dispute over the Linda Mwananchi name.

In August, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal allowed Sifuna’s faction to reserve “The Mwananchi Party” as it pursued an appeal over the registration of the political outfit.

The tribunal also allowed registration of the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) to proceed pending determination of the dispute.

Sifuna has also been publicly searching for a new political vehicle after his fallout with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

On Monday, Sifuna suffered a fresh setback in his pursuit to unveil his political party as the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has rejected a proposal by the United Democratic Party (UDP) to change its name to Ukombozi People’s Party (UPP).

The Registrar said the proposed name was too similar to another political outfit.

The dispute over the Ukombozi name has become even more complicated following the decision by Azimio la Umoja to rebrand as The Ukombozi Alliance, creating another political identity carrying the Ukombozi name