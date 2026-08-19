Sh23.3 Billion Disbursed to More Than 9,300 Primary Healthcare Facilities – Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – The government has disbursed 23.3 billion shillings from the Primary Healthcare Fund to more than 9,300 Level 2 and Level 3 health facilities across the country.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the fund has so far received 27.4 billion shillings, supporting the government’s efforts to strengthen primary healthcare and reduce pressure on higher-level hospitals.

Speaking at the Kenya Health Summit in Nairobi, Kindiki said the financing has supported more than 20 million outpatient visits involving over 15 million Kenyans.

He said Primary Care Networks have also expanded to 278 hubs across the country, improving access to healthcare services at the community level.

The Deputy President further said Kenya has made progress in strengthening medical emergency response, as the government seeks to improve the country’s ability to respond to urgent health needs.

He also called on healthcare labour actors to resolve disputes before they escalate into strikes and other disruptions that could affect the delivery of essential services.

Kindiki said industrial disagreements in the health sector should be addressed through dialogue and early intervention to protect patients from interruptions in care.

The Deputy President said the government remains committed to investing in healthcare workers while improving coordination across the health sector to ensure Kenyans receive services when they need them.