Quacks, misuse of animal drugs threaten food security – vets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Veterinarians are warning that the growing number of unqualified animal health practitioners and the misuse of veterinary medicines are undermining food safety, public health and the country’s ambitions to expand livestock exports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) Annual Golf Tournament, veterinary experts urged the government to strengthen enforcement of existing laws, saying illegal veterinary practice has created significant risks across the livestock value chain.

KVA Council Member Daniel Muasya said Kenya already has sufficient legislation governing veterinary practice and animal welfare, but weak implementation continues to expose consumers to unsafe animal products.

“We continually see people who we call quacks purchasing medicines and trying to treat animals when they are not qualified,” Muasya said.

“We need cooperation from all agencies so that people consume safe products and public health is protected.”

He said illegal treatment of livestock; unlawful slaughter of animals and poor enforcement of animal welfare regulations increase the likelihood of contaminated meat and other animal products finding their way to consumers.

According to Muasya, only registered veterinary professionals should be allowed to diagnose diseases and administer medicines to animals, noting that stronger collaboration between regulators, county governments and law enforcement agencies is needed to eliminate illegal practice.

The concerns come at a time when Kenya is positioning itself as a leading exporter of livestock products to regional and international markets, where compliance with food safety and animal health standards is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for trade.

The warnings also come even as Kenya receives global recognition for strengthening the regulation of veterinary medicines.

Veterinary surgeon Josiah Mandieka recently won the World Veterinary Association Award for Veterinary Medicines Stewardship, recognizing Kenya’s efforts to promote responsible use of veterinary medicines and combat antimicrobial resistance.

The award follows years of reforms that culminated in the establishment of the Veterinary Medicines Directorate in 2017, the country’s first dedicated regulator overseeing the manufacture, importation, distribution and use of veterinary medicines.

Mandieka said prudent management of veterinary drugs is critical in tackling antimicrobial resistance, one of the world’s fastest-growing public health threats.

“The world is suffering because of antimicrobial resistance, largely driven by misuse of veterinary medicines, and Kenya is showing that proper regulation is possible.”

He said effective regulation assures international markets that Kenyan livestock products comply with strict food safety standards, including observing antibiotic withdrawal periods before meat, milk and other animal products enter the market.

According to Mandieka, this strengthens Kenya’s competitiveness in global trade while protecting consumers from harmful drug residues.

The Kenya Veterinary Association said protecting the integrity of veterinary practice will be critical as the country seeks to expand agricultural exports while safeguarding public health.

KVA Honorary Secretary Carol Nakhumicha said veterinarians remain at the centre of ensuring food safety but require greater government support through implementation of existing laws.

“Good policies already exist. What we need now is proper implementation all the way to the last mile.”

Nakhumicha also announced that Kenya has secured the rights to host the World Veterinary Association Congress in 2028, becoming the first African country to stage the global event.