NTSA summons nine PSV operators over ‘serious safety concerns’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned nine public service vehicle operators over what it described as “serious safety concerns”, signalling increased scrutiny of passenger transport operators.

The operators have been directed to appear before the authority on September 8, with Moyale Raha Transporter’s Company Limited scheduled separately for September 3.

NTSA did not disclose the specific safety concerns identified against each operator or indicate whether any vehicles had been suspended from operation.

The affected operators are Etams Classic Limited, Eastern Link Travellers Company Limited, Manchester Travellers Coach Limited, Lake Naivasha Maii-Mahiu Line Service Limited, Sabaki Travellers Saving and Credit Co-operative Society Limited, Lumasa County Sacco, Bluemarks Shuttles Sacco Limited and Nyamira Luxury Express Company Limited.

“In exercising its powers, the Authority has summoned a number of public service vehicle operators after observing serious safety concerns,” NTSA said in a notice issued Monday.

The summonses come as the authority steps up oversight of the PSV sector, where operators are required to comply with safety and regulatory requirements governing passenger transport.

NTSA did not specify the nature of the concerns or the action it may take following the hearings.