NTSA Clarifies Instant Traffic Fines Must Be Paid Physically at KCB Branches, Agents

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The National Transport and Safety Authority has clarified that instant traffic fines are not paid through the eCitizen platform, directing motorists to make payments physically at designated Kenya Commercial Bank branches and agents.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority said the move is aimed at protecting motorists from increasing cases of fraud and fake SMS payment demands targeting road users.

NTSA explained that although eCitizen remains the official government payment gateway for many public services, instant fines are excluded from the system.

According to the authority, payments for instant fines must be made directly to NTSA accounts at Kenya Commercial Bank branches or through KCB agents.

The agency noted that the requirement for physical payments introduces an additional verification layer that helps curb social engineering scams and fraudulent transactions.

NTSA further stated that all legitimate instant fine notifications are sent through its official shortcode “22847_NTSA” and contain clear details on the offence committed, the penalty imposed, and payment instructions.

Motorists were urged to verify the authenticity of any payment notification before making transactions.

The authority said the clarification seeks to combat misinformation while ensuring smooth implementation of road safety interventions across the country.

NTSA also encouraged members of the public to seek accurate information through its official communication channels and website.